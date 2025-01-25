50.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 25, 2025
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Sandra Lee Gough
Sandra Lee Gough, 59, passed away in Lake Panasoffkee on January 22, 2025. She was born in Leesburg, Florida on July 9, 1965 to Thomas and Judith Ann.

She loved everyone, was very welcoming, and never met a stranger. Everyone knew her as “Aunt Sandy”. She enjoyed fishing, gambling, wrestling, watching all sports and loved her pets.

She is survived by her sister: Cindy Nash of Land o Lakes, Florida; Brother: Duane (Eileen) Gough of Bushnell, Florida; 26 Nieces and Nephews. Many loving extended family members; loving dogs: Bella and Chief. She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Timmons and her Parents Tommy and Judy Gough.

A Celebration of life will be held on February 23, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Bushnell Community Building at 407 E. Belt Ave. Bushnell, Florida.

