Harry Nevin Ruth Jr.

Harry Nevin Ruth Jr., 84 of The Villages Florida died on January 21, 2025.

He was born in Reading Pennsylvania on November 27, 1940, to Harry and Pauline Ruth. He attended the following: Lower Heldelberg Grade School, Berks County, PA; Wilson High School, West Lawn, PA; International Correspondence School (Business Management), while serving in the US. Embassy, Bangkok, Thailand; Northern Virginia Community College (Management); U.S. Navy Communications School; CIA Communication School; American University (Business management); IBM Computer Science Curriculum; University of Virginia (Business management); and the Defense Systems Management College (Program Management).

He married Carol Ann Gilbert of Reading Pennsylvania on May 19, 1962, the love of his life.

Harry, served in the U.S. Navy at the Naval Security Station at the Pentagon (Washington D.C.) focusing on various intelligence matters affecting the security of our armed forces and nation. Retired from Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after 33 years of service to our country. Specialized in worldwide communications, Computer Sciences software, and hardware development. Received the Central Intelligence Agency Career Intelligence Medal, from the Director of CIA.

Co-owner of Ruth Management Inc, Manassas, Virginia 9 years. Managed Homeowner and Condominium Associations throughout Northern Virginia. Developed the Ruth Estates Subdivision (a waterfront community on Lake Anna). President of the Ruth Estates Property Owners Association in Louisa County. One of the founders of the Friends of Lake Anna (FOLA) a group that focuses on protecting the Lake Anna environmental and water quality for future generations.

Harry is survived by Carol, his wife of 62 years, his daughter Kim Savage and husband Dan, his son Brian and wife Marlene, his four grandchildren: Heather and Fiancé Darrel, Shelby and husband Tyler, Carly and husband Brandon and Joseph, great grandchildren: Aaron, Hailee, and Kensington.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on February 17, 2025, at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL.