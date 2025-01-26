Katherine Haas

Lady Lake – If all dogs go to heaven, then surely they are being spoiled after the passing of Katherine B. Haas, 80, on Dec. 18, 2024.

Kathy was born to Anthony and Francis Trompeter and grew up in Detroit, where she helped her father run his Hallmark store on Kercheval Street. After high school, she worked for Lawyers Title and Abstract and volunteered with the Garden City Jaycees, where she met David R. Haas, whom she married in 1972.

Together, they adopted two children, Brian and Amy, and raised them in Canton, MI. As they grew, she returned to work managing the jewelry counter at Target. After retirement, they purchased a winter home at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake, FL, where they spent 20 years as snowbirds. She moved there full time after David’s passing in 2022.

Kathy was a passionate animal lover and any dog within 100 feet would be subject to a heaping of belly scratches and treats. Her children wondered at times whom she would choose between them and her two beloved Shelties, Charlie and Lucy – and they knew better than to ask. She regularly gave to the ASPCA and Humane Society.

She was a devoted, tireless mother with a quiet, but intense inner strength. She endured more than a decade of thrice-weekly dialysis treatments with a mixture of humor and feistiness and more than earned her rest.

Kathy is predeceased by her husband David, and her daughter, Amy, who died in 2015.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law in Culver City, CA, Brian Haas and Dipti Vaidya, and their son, Ravi, who will miss the frequent letters she would send him with newspaper clippings about the LA Dodgers.