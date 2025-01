To the Editor:

Just the number of accidents and deaths on Morse Boulevard are proof enough that action needs to be taken now. The only logical solution is an off-road cart path.

Whatever possessed the Developer to put golf carts and automobiles so close to each other on a road like Morse Boulevard? Shows a complete disregard for travelers’ safety. It also shows a lack of responsibility on the part of the county officials who must have approved it.

Glorianne Lowe

Village of Hemingway