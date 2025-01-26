Phillip Hearlson

Phillip R. Hearlson,86, of Summerfield passed away on 1/11/2025 in The Villages FL.

Phillip Hearlson was born in Caldwell, Kansas to Harry and Viola Hearlson on 2/9/1938. He is a graduate of Wichita West High School. He married Peggy S. Hearlson on 5/6/1961 in Fernandina Beach, Florida. He served in the US Marine Corp for 30 years. Phil completed his career as an Aviation Ordnance Officer.

He was a veteran of the Viet-Nam war. He was commissioned as an officer in 1974. While serving in the USMC he received many awards including Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Republic of Vietnam Civil Action w/Palm & Frame, Presidential Service Unit Citation w/2*, Combat Action Ribbon.

Phil was a member of American Legion Post 347 Department of Florida He held numerous leadership roles at various levels within the organization including Post Commander to Department of Florida Commander in 2009-2010.

Phil Hearlson is preceded in death by his son, Michael E. Hearlson, his mother, Viola Hearson, his Father Harry R. Hearlson and his two brothers, Donald Hearlson and LeRoy Hearlson.

Phil Hearlson is survived by his wife, Peggy S Hearlson, his daughter Karen Hearlson Elmore (Greg), son Brian Edward Hearlson. Four grandchildren, Richard G. Sanders Jr. (Kate), Hayley Anne Daughtry, Lauren E. Luck, Austin Hearlson. One great-grand Child Hayden Phillip Daughtry.

Viewing will be 10 a.m., 02/07/2025 at Hiers-Baxley in the Villages. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m., on 02/07/2025 at Hiers-Baxley in the Villages, with Chaplain Robert Vick, officiating. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.