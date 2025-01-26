Red Sox Nation will host author who has chronicled team’s ups and downs

Red Sox Nation will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at La Hacienda Recreation Center. Doors will be opening at 5:45 p.m.

RSNV will be hosting Herb Crehan, author of “The Impossible Dream 1967 Red Sox – Birth of Red Sox Nation” and publisher of www.bostonbaseballhistory.com. The book, with a forward by Jim Lonborg will be available for purchase for $20. Crehan will autograph the book at the meeting.

Registration for the meeting is free for members and $15 per guest.

For further information or to register for the meeting, visit the website, RedSox-Villages.com.

The club is accepting new members. For more information, contact [email protected] or call (352) 561-8411.