69.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 26, 2025
type here...

Red Sox Nation will host author who has chronicled team’s ups and downs

By Staff Report
Comments

Red Sox Nation will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at La Hacienda Recreation Center. Doors will be opening at 5:45 p.m.

Herb Crehan
Herb Crehan

RSNV will be hosting Herb Crehan, author of “The Impossible Dream 1967 Red Sox – Birth of Red Sox Nation” and publisher of www.bostonbaseballhistory.com. The book, with a forward by Jim Lonborg will be available for purchase for $20. Crehan will autograph the book at the meeting.

Registration for the meeting is free for members and $15 per guest.

For further information or to register for the meeting, visit the website, RedSox-Villages.com.

The club is accepting new members. For more information, contact [email protected] or call (352) 561-8411.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump pardons criminals and blames illegal immigrants for crime

A Lady Lake reader sees irony in President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6 mob while at the same time he blames illegal immigrants for crime.

Off-road cart path only logical solution on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident contends that an off-road cart path is the only logical solution to the dangerous situation on Morse Boulevard.

Lies, lies and more lies

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at President Trump’s record a few short days into his second term.

The Developer dumps his problems on the residents

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is dumping his problems on the residents and letting them pay to fix his mistakes.

There is enough room to add a golf cart path along Morse Boulevard

A Village of Springdale reader says there is enough land along Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 to add a golf cart path. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos