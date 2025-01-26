Unlicensed Mexican convicted of DUI caught back behind wheel

An unlicensed driver from Mexico previously convicted of drunk driving was arrested when he was caught back behind the wheel.

Antonio Sandoval Marquez, 33, of Lady Lake, was driving a white Chevy box truck at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Eagles Nest Road when he was pulled over for a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Marquez handed the officer a Mexican identification card. The officer found that Marquez had been convicted of driving under the influence in Florida in 2013. It was noted he is not a U.S. citizen.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended for driving under the influence and issued a written warning for the window tint violation.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.