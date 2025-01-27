54.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 27, 2025
Fingerprint scanner foils suspect’s attempt to lie about his identity

By Staff Report
A fingerprint scanner foiled a suspect’s attempt to lie about his identity to try to avoid arrest.

Luck ran out for 41-year-old Brad Peter Herbert of Summerfield, when Marion County sheriff’s deputies showed up Friday at a home on SE 162nd Street to take Herbert into custody on a warrant. The previous day, Herbert had managed to escape arrest, despite a pursuit involving K-9 units and a helicopter from the sheriff’s office.

Brad Herbert
Brad Herbert

When deputies arrived at a home Friday in an attempt to take Herbert into custody, he claimed they had the wrong men. He gave them his brother’s name and date of birth. However, a fingerprint scanner revealed the Rhode Island native’s true identity.

He is charged with violating his probation on a charge of theft. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

