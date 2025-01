Gerard Patrick Leach

Gerard Patrick Leach, 82, passed away in Bushnell, Florida on January 23, 2025. He was born in Levittown, PA. on May 14, 1942 to Edward and Gladys.

Gerard proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine Drill Sergeant. Mr. Leach was a very kind, intelligent, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed wood carving, playing golf and tennis. He enjoyed cooking.

He is Survived by his wife of 47 years: Patricia Leach of Bushnell, Florida; Daughters: Charlotte Moraga of San Francisco, California, Christina Miller of Ocala, Florida, Beth Leach of Long Beach, California. Grandchildren: Alexandria, Meagan, Lily and Maddy. Great-grandchilren: Makaila, Kaleah, Cassandra, Malcolm, Aurora, Ezra and Nate. Brother: Edward (Mary) Leach of Orlando, Florida.