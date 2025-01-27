Ted M. Miller

Ted M. Miller, age 82, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Ted / Dad / Te-Da began his biggest adventure on January 16, 2025, after a brief illness, in his home, surrounded by family. We trust he has reunited with his beloved Jenny Ann.

He was a resident of The Villages, FL, which he loved, of Port St. Lucie, FL, a former resident of Cape Cod, MA, and many others.

Remaining are his children Cheryl E. Miller and husband Robert Florio of Oakdale, CT; and Chris E. Miller and wife Kari Holloway Miller of Decatur, GA; grandchildren Ally Miller and Jesse Miller; his sister Ann McCarthy of Glens Falls, NY; his partner in love and adventure, Linda Friday of Cornelius, NC; nieces Christine (Bevivino) and husband Robert Izzo, Kerry Ann (Bevivino) and Bryon Ducey, Alyssa (Bevivino) and Matthew McDonald, and many grand-nieces and nephews, all from the Glens Falls, NY area; and brother Jeff Miller of San Diego, CA, and nieces Shaina Miller, and Celeste McLaughlin. And of course, the entire Holloway family. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Eleanor and Ted Miller.

Ted was born in Utica, NY, and spent much of his life in the central and western New York area, before moving to the Boston area, then to Cape Cod, then to Florida. Prior to retirement, he put his electronics engineering degree and a Master’s in Business Administration to use in a variety of high-level operational positions, always with an eye on continuous improvement. He was indeed the quintessential fix-it guy, and knew how everything worked, came apart and went back together, and enjoyed teaching these things to anyone interested. Of course, he had to have any new technology and enjoyed having AI be at his command. At the tender age of 82, he still played with his drone and RV cars.

Ted loved his kids and his granddaughters, his sister, and adventure of most any kind – traveling, sailing, camping, hiking, and exploring the country in his RV, especially when accompanied by Linda. Years ago, he and his son sailed most of the East Coast; his daughter and favorite son-in-law rediscovered camping because of him. His family plans to carry on his adventures, carrying his spirit wherever they roam.

His unrelenting wanderlust was satisfied by traveling in his 40’ motorhome to almost every state in the union, and into Canada for the International Rodeo, as well as Banff National Park. Spending winters in Port St Lucie satisfied his desire to discover new playhouses, restaurants, art shows, and beaches; he made many friends along the way.

He also appreciated, in no particular order, fine wine, fine food, nice cars, a neat and organized garage, having everything in its place, a well-planned itinerary, a wide range of music, good theater, clever humor, word games, and fancy dark chocolate. He prided himself on his health, being sure to get his 10,000 steps every day.

Fiercely independent, he never hesitated to do things on his own if he couldn’t find someone to adventure with him; one of his favorite places was the Orange Blossom Opry, just outside of The Villages. He appreciated fine pottery, glass and art pieces, and displayed them artistically in his home. The arts community will miss his support.

Celebrations of life will be held at dates and locations still to be determined.

His family could not have navigated this experience without the amazing assistance of the Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care staff, especially Brooke, Murphy, Amanda, Marilyn and Bonnie, and request donations be made to them in his honor. Cornerstone Hospice Foundation; (888) 411-5472; https://cornerstonehospice.org/the-foundation/your-support/