The Villages District government warns residents about phone scam

The Villages Community Development Districts (VCDD) are alerting the public to a growing scam where individuals are using “caller ID spoofing” technology to make it appear as if calls are coming from legitimate VCDD phone numbers, with the intent to deceive and solicit personal information.

Key Points:

How it works: Scammers manipulate caller ID displays to make it seem like the call is coming from a familiar number, such as a local VCDD office, to gain trust and encourage victims to provide sensitive information.

What to watch for:

Be cautious of any calls claiming to be from VCDD that request personal details like credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, or immediate payments over the phone. Important actions:

• Never provide personal information over the phone unless you are certain you are speaking with a legitimate VCDD representative.

• Verify the caller’s identity by hanging up and calling the official VCDD number listed on the agency website.

• Report suspicious calls to The Villages Community Development Districts (VCDD) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

VCDD will never:

•Ask for payment over the phone without prior notification.

•Threaten legal action if you do not provide immediate information.

•Request sensitive personal details without a clear reason.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to resolve the situation. We take this matter very seriously and are working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate and address the situation.