Guido Raul Ruiz

Guido Raul Ruiz 80, of Banes, Cuba, passed away on January 20th, 2025.

He was a proud Vietnam veteran who served his country with honor and dedication.

He is survived by his three sisters, Miriam Padron, Mirtha Ruiz, and Martha Robert and his only daughter, Anissa Ruiz. In his memory, the family honors his service and contributions.