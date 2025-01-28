Mary Ann E. Esposito

Mary Ann Esposito, 77, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. She is now reunited with her beloved parents, siblings, and other cherished family members who preceded her in death. The depth of her love for them gives her family comfort in this reunion.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mary Ann moved to Valley Cottage, NY in the 1970s, where she raised her family. In 2020, she and her husband, Vinny, embarked on a new chapter, making their home in The Villages, Florida. Mary Ann embraced life with a joyful spirit, especially when it came to celebrations. Her home was always filled with the warmth of the holidays, the aroma of her legendary Christmas cookies (a testament to the love she poured into everything she did), and the beautiful hand-crocheted blankets she lovingly crafted for family and friends. These treasured gifts will serve as a lasting reminder of her warmth and generosity.

For Mary Ann, life was a party waiting to happen. She had a knack for making people smile and laugh, often lighting up any room she entered. She enjoyed the finer things in life, from cruising and traveling the world to savoring delicious meals paired with fine wine. While she may have single-handedly kept QVC and UPS in business, her greatest joy came from her family.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of 47 years, Vinny Esposito; her daughters, Crissy (Rich Marshall) and Erica (Jeremiah Weston); and her adored grandson, Ormsby Vincent Weston, the newest light of her life.

A visitation will be held at 3:00 p.m., followed by a service at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at Beyer’s Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Mary Ann’s memory to the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester. These donations will establish a childcare scholarship in her name, ensuring that other families have access to quality childcare, a cause that was close to Mary Ann’s heart.