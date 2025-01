A Michigan man got a hole-in-one while visiting The Villages.

Steve Zehnpfenning got the lucky ace at the First Responders Putt & Play Course.

He and his wife Gigi are from Sterling Heights, Mich.

They were the guests of Terry and Kathy Archibald of the Village of Woodbury.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]