56.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
type here...

Paraprofessional accused of abusing autistic students at local school

By Staff Report
Comments

A paraprofessional has been accused of abusing autistic students at a local school.

Deborah Michelle Rand, 54, of Belleview, was arrested Monday following allegations raised by a kindergarten teacher at Harbor View Elementary School in Summerfield.

Deborah Rand
Deborah Rand

The teacher said that Rand, who stands 5 feet six inches tall and weighs 270 pounds, struck a boy “who was not listening,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The boy was “crying because it was hurting him.”

In addition, Rand grabbed a girl by her wrist and “pressed her fingernail on her,” leaving a mark.

Both children are “diagnosed autistic and non-verbal,” the report noted. Their guardians were contacted by school officials and made aware of the situation.

Rand denied the allegations and claimed she was “snatching something out of the juvenile’s mouth, that was not edible.”

Rand was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Aging drivers – not speed – might be the problem

A Village of Fernandina resident says that research suggests that aging drivers, and not speed, may be the cause of accidents in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

An easy and cheap solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Hacienda South resident, whose birdcage overlooks Morse Boulevard, proposes a cheap easy solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard.

A few questions about Donald Trump

In response to a previous letter writer, a Village of Palo Alto resident has a few questions about Donald Tump.

We need speed control in Florida!

A Village of Collier reader says it’s time to slow down drivers in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump pardons criminals and blames illegal immigrants for crime

A Lady Lake reader sees irony in President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6 mob while at the same time he blames illegal immigrants for crime.

Photos