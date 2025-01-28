71.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Softballer who hit winning run arrested after DUI crash in The Villages

By Staff Report
A softball player who hit the winning run earlier in the day was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a crash in The Villages.

Stuart Paul Hilowitz, 61, of the Village of La Reynalda, was driving a silver Ford Escape at about 1 p.m. Monday when he rear-ended a black Ford pickup at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Stuart Paul Hilowitz

Hilowitz said he had been playing softball that morning at the Soaring Eagle Softball Complex. He said he hit the winning run and had one beer.

He also said he had taken medication for Parkinson’s disease. He said he takes the “Upaloopa pills” four times a day and is able to drive. A deputy determined the pills are clonazepam.

Hilowitz struggled to maintain his balance during field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .029 and .027 blood alcohol content.

Hilowitz was taken to the UF Health Emergency Clinic at Brownwood for a medical evaluation. While he was there, he provided a urine sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

