Blaine M. Johnson

Blaine M. Johnson, 70, an asphalt executive, left Lady Lake, Florida on December 12, 2024 to go kick some rocks at the gates of heaven.

Born May 6, 1954 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Rosella “Rosie” Olson Johnson and Donovan Johnson, it was there that Blaine gained his three younger brothers and a midwest accent. Brian (Colleen) and twin brothers Bruce (Connie), and Brad, were his lifelong pals. Earning a master’s degree in civil engineering, Blaine worked at Exxon and on the Arctic Pipelines, before becoming co-owner and president of MATCO Constructors and Midwest Asphalt Corporation. Blaine’s hobbies included traveling, fishing, and boat captain where it was “always five o’clock somewhere.” Trading Minnesota snow for Florida sand, Blaine found new passions in retirement, like tinkering with his tools in the garage and inventing unique uses for duct tape. Though Blaine built an impressive resume, it was of his family that he was most proud.

Blaine loved his daughters Emily (Chris) Heintzelman and Ellen (Jimmy) Portnoy, and marveled at the volume and energy of his grandchildren Penelope, Olson and Daphne Heintzelman and Beatrice and Sullivan Portnoy. Blaine referred to his wife, Karen, as the love of his life, his soulmate, advisor, co-conspirator and the best thing to happen to him. Blaine was a man of faith and prayed for entrance to heaven once he got there.

Blaine Michael Johnson’s life was filled with purpose, laughter, and unwavering determination.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Blaine felt strongly about organ donation and The Myositis Association.