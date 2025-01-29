Carolyn Harrison

Carolyn Harrison, a dedicated former Registered Nurse and an adaptable professional who worked in various office settings later in life, passed away on January 20, 2025.

She was 89 years old and leaves behind a legacy of resilience, compassion, and a family who will cherish her memory in their own special ways.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter Linda Lederer and her three grandchildren: Abigail, Ainsley, and Calvin. She was also the mother of Karen Verrecchia, who sadly passed away in March 2024.

In 1986, Carolyn moved to Florida, where she enjoyed the sunshine and spent her later years surrounded by the things she loved, including her devoted dogs, who brought her endless joy. Carolyn’s earlier career in nursing reflected her deep commitment to caring for others, and in her later years, she brought her skills and adaptability to various office roles. The family will honor Carolyn’s memory privately.