Daniel John Coughlin

Daniel John Coughlin 82, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully with Fran, his wife of 60 years, by his side holding his hand.

Dan was born September 26, 1942 in Elmira, NY to the late James and Mary (Mannix) Coughlin. He attended Fairmount Elementary School, where he met his future wife Fran Barbieri in 6th grade; they both graduated from West Genesee Central High School in 1960. Dan worked for IBM as a Systems Engineer for 30 years and retired in1997. He then joined SCS (an IBM Business Partner) and from there went on to form the Coughlin Technology Group. Dan eventually retired fully in 2008 to care for his wife. He enjoyed playing golf in the warm Florida sun, taking his grandchildren for rides in his golf cart, and watching Syracuse University basketball on television.

Dan is predeceased by his beloved daughter Patricia “Patti” Cavanaugh (2024), his sisters Mary Bruzdzinski (Gerald), Elizabeth “Betty” Zampini (Joseph), and daughter-in-law Terri Ann Coughlin.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Fran Coughlin, his sons James Coughlin and Kevin (Allison) Coughlin; grandchildren Christopher (Morgan) Cavanaugh, Rayne Coughlin, Christopher Schardan, Lauren Cavanaugh, Andrew Coughlin, Eris Coughlin, and Ryan Coughlin; great grandchild Nolan Schardan, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 7081 SE HWY 42, Summerfield, Fl 34491.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul c/o St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 7081 SE HWY 42, Summerfield, FL 34491