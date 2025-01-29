It’s embarrassing to have Trump as our president

To the Editor:

Real Americans don’t worship a convicted felon that pardons violent criminals and turns them loose onto American streets.

Law and order means nothing to MAGAs and the Republican party.

There is little doubt that the violent insurrectionists will commit future crimes and it will 100% be Trump’s fault.

Every MAGA stooge needs to have their head examined. There can be nothing more embarrassing than having Trump as president. We are the laughingstock of the world.

James Lombardo

Village of Palo Alto