Pair arrested with drugs near busy shopping plaza in The Villages

An Ocala woman and a Silver Springs man were arrested on drug charges when they were stopped with meth and marijuana near Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

A trooper observed a white 2000 Toyota passenger car just south of LA Plaza Parkway around 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle collided with the curbed portion of N. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 multiple times, and its rear running lights turned completely off multiple times.

At that point, the trooper conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Bichara Boulevard and Avenida Centra. He then approached the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Roy Monroe Harris, and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Samantha Jo Cannova, in the passenger seat. The trooper explained the reason for the stop and asked Harris for his driver’s information, the report said.

Harris initially gave the name of the vehicle’s registered owner, which was later determined to be false using his driver’s license. While speaking with Harris, the trooper could smell burnt marijuana and saw a marijuana shake and roaches in the center console near the shifter. The occupants were confronted about this, and they both advised that they used marijuana without a medical marijuana card, the report said.

The occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle, to which they complied. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of about 1.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine under a black phone near the shifter. There was also one marijuana roach and a small plastic wrapper containing a small amount of suspected marijuana. Both the suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were tested, and they yielded positive results for the presence of methamphetamine and THC, respectively, the report said.

Harris and Cannova were handcuffed behind their backs, at which point the trooper read Harris his rights. He agreed to speak and advised that marijuana was something he used frequently for personal reasons. He also admitted to the small amount of marijuana being his, the report said.

When confronted about the methamphetamine, Harris declined ownership. He stated it belonged to Cannova who he thought no longer used it. The trooper proceeded to read Cannova her rights, and she agreed to talk, as well, the report said.

Cannova advised that she also used marijuana and different variations of it bought from stores. She stated she had no knowledge of the methamphetamine but had used it in the past. She also claimed it belonged to Harris and told the trooper he gave a false name, the report said.

The trooper then confronted Harris about giving a false name. He in turn provided his real name and Social Security Number. This information revealed he had a suspended driver’s license indefinitely as of Jan. 12, 2021, and four prior convictions for driving while license suspended knowingly. He also had multiple warrants out of Lake and Marion Counties, the report said.

The results of the investigation revealed Harris and Cannova were both within arm’s reach of the methamphetamine which was stored in a clear plastic bag. They had knowledge of the methamphetamine and were aware it was a controlled substance. This was supported by them identifying the substance as property of the other and dismissing it as their own. They were also both in arm’s reach of the marijuana and advised they both used the substance without a medical marijuana card, the report said.

Harris was charged with drugs (possess actual constructive possess synthetic cannabinoid), possession of drug paraphernalia, fraud (impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officer), driving while license suspended/revoked (third or subsequent violation) and possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams). He was transported to Lake County Jail with bond set at $10,000.

Cannova was charged with drugs (possess actual constructive possess synthetic cannabinoid), possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to jail and released after posting $4,500 bond.