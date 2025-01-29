Republicans in Congress wasting no time advancing President Trump’s agenda

With President Trump back in the White House, my Republican colleagues and I in Congress have wasted no time to advance and support his legislative agenda.

One of the first bills to pass the U.S. House was the Laken Riley Act. This bill ensures that illegal immigrants who commit theft, burglary, larceny, or shoplifting offenses are arrested and detained. The bill is named in honor of Laken Riley, who tragically lost her life to an illegal immigrant previously arrested for shoplifting but released from custody.

After the Senate made amendments to the bill, I voted again to pass this bill last week.

Now that this legislation has passed both the House and Senate, it was forwarded to President Trump’s desk where he signed it into law on Wednesday.

Promises made, promises kept.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.