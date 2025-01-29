Suspected shoplifter nabbed with stolen Lego sets at Walmart

A suspected shoplifter was nabbed with stolen Lego sets at Walmart.

Bryce Nicholas Thompson, 18, of Summerfield, was with two females at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store in Summerfield when a loss prevention officer noticed their suspicious behavior, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared they were stuffing merchandise into a backpack.

As they attempted to leave the store, they were stopped by the loss prevention officer. The two females fled on foot, but Thompson was detained. He was in possession of the backpack which contained the Lego sets as well as T-shirts and self-care products. The merchandise was valued at $215.90. He said he did not know the females and he was the only one involved in the theft.

Thompson was arrested on a charge of retail theft and booked at the Marion County Jail.