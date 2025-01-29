71.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
type here...

Suspected shoplifter nabbed with stolen Lego sets at Walmart

By Staff Report
Comments

A suspected shoplifter was nabbed with stolen Lego sets at Walmart.

Bryce Nicholas Thompson, 18, of Summerfield, was with two females at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store in Summerfield when a loss prevention officer noticed their suspicious behavior, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared they were stuffing merchandise into a backpack.

Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson

As they attempted to leave the store, they were stopped by the loss prevention officer. The two females fled on foot, but Thompson was detained. He was in possession of the backpack which contained the Lego sets as well as T-shirts and self-care products. The merchandise was valued at $215.90. He said he did not know the females and he was the only one involved in the theft.

Thompson was arrested on a charge of retail theft and booked at the Marion County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The cart path on Morse Boulevard is too narrow

A resident believes that there is plenty of room available to widen the lane for golf carts on Morse Boulevard.

Villagers complaining about rising costs have been receiving increases in Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident takes issue with Villagers complaining about rising costs. He points out that these same complainers have been seeing COLA increases in Social Security.

President Trump will return America to days of common sense

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he believes President Trump will return America to the days of common sense.

New multi-modal paths on North Morse Boulevard not the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says that multi-modal paths won’t solve the problems on North Morse Boulevard.

Aging drivers – not speed – might be the problem

A Village of Fernandina resident says that research suggests that aging drivers, and not speed, may be the cause of accidents in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos