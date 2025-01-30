James Bernard Sullivan

James Sullivan, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was called home by Jesus on January 27, 2025, at the age of 84.

Born on January 25, 1941, in Syracuse, New York, James lived a life marked by faith, dedication and love for his family and community.

Having lost his mother when he was 9 years old, James was brought up by his maternal grandmother, Genevieve Masters. He attended Smith Technical School and did a tour of duty in the United States Navy, serving as a radar man abord the USS Roy O. Hale. He married his childhood sweetheart, Diane Grimsley, on June 2, 1962. Their union was blessed with three children: Tari, Tim and Kristin, each of whom James loved deeply and supported fully. Diane passed away in 2013 after 52 years of marriage. James considered himself doubly blessed to meet the second love of his life, Judy, in 2016. James and Judy met singing karaoke. They were married February 14, 2016 enjoying almost 8 years together.

Following his time in the Navy, James worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation for 30 plus years as an electrical designer. Early retirement enabled him to pursue other work interests such as remodeling, replacing windows, and becoming a realtor.

James had an enduring love for the church. He began his spiritual journey as a cradle Catholic. While in that faith tradition, he served as a eucharistic minister and a choir director. He loved music and considered his Irish tenor voice to be one of God’s gifts to him. He also joined and served other churches. He was rebaptized and committed his life to Christ on January 15, 2018.

James is survived by his loving wife, Judy; his three children, Tari, Tim and his wife Debbie; Kristin and her husband Steve; grandsons Sean, Brendan and Zachary; granddaughter Kailey and great grandchildren McKenna Sue and Jace. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Service will be held Friday, January 31, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. with calling on family starting at 3:00 p.m. at Crossing Christian Church 1308 Cleveland Ave. Wildwood, Florida 34785. Service in Syracuse, New York will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James’s honor can be made to the Legacy Fund of Crossings Christian Church. Giving by mail: Crossing Christian Church P.O. Box 671, Oxford, Florida 34484.