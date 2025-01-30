48.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 30, 2025
type here...

James Bernard Sullivan

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

James Sullivan, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was called home by Jesus on January 27, 2025, at the age of 84.

Born on January 25, 1941, in Syracuse, New York, James lived a life marked by faith, dedication and love for his family and community.

Having lost his mother when he was 9 years old, James was brought up by his maternal grandmother, Genevieve Masters. He attended Smith Technical School and did a tour of duty in the United States Navy, serving as a radar man abord the USS Roy O. Hale. He married his childhood sweetheart, Diane Grimsley, on June 2, 1962. Their union was blessed with three children: Tari, Tim and Kristin, each of whom James loved deeply and supported fully. Diane passed away in 2013 after 52 years of marriage. James considered himself doubly blessed to meet the second love of his life, Judy, in 2016. James and Judy met singing karaoke. They were married February 14, 2016 enjoying almost 8 years together.

Following his time in the Navy, James worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation for 30 plus years as an electrical designer. Early retirement enabled him to pursue other work interests such as remodeling, replacing windows, and becoming a realtor.

James had an enduring love for the church. He began his spiritual journey as a cradle Catholic. While in that faith tradition, he served as a eucharistic minister and a choir director. He loved music and considered his Irish tenor voice to be one of God’s gifts to him. He also joined and served other churches. He was rebaptized and committed his life to Christ on January 15, 2018.

James is survived by his loving wife, Judy; his three children, Tari, Tim and his wife Debbie; Kristin and her husband Steve; grandsons Sean, Brendan and Zachary; granddaughter Kailey and great grandchildren McKenna Sue and Jace. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Service will be held Friday, January 31, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. with calling on family starting at 3:00 p.m. at Crossing Christian Church 1308 Cleveland Ave. Wildwood, Florida 34785. Service in Syracuse, New York will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James’s honor can be made to the Legacy Fund of Crossings Christian Church. Giving by mail: Crossing Christian Church P.O. Box 671, Oxford, Florida 34484.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s embarrassing to have Trump as our president

A Village of Palo Alto resident says it’s embarrassing to have Donald Trump as our nation’s president. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The cart path on Morse Boulevard is too narrow

A resident believes that there is plenty of room available to widen the lane for golf carts on Morse Boulevard.

Villagers complaining about rising costs have been receiving increases in Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident takes issue with Villagers complaining about rising costs. He points out that these same complainers have been seeing COLA increases in Social Security.

President Trump will return America to days of common sense

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he believes President Trump will return America to the days of common sense.

New multi-modal paths on North Morse Boulevard not the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says that multi-modal paths won’t solve the problems on North Morse Boulevard.

Photos