Uninsured driver arrested on DUI charge after SUV rollover crash

An uninsured driver was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a rollover SUV crash.

John Corey Mikeals, 41, of Wildwood, was found at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday standing next to his white 2012 Chevy Equinox which had rolled over and was on its roof in the ditch near Warm Springs Avenue and County Road 523 in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Mikeals claimed he had swerved to avoid something in the road and had overcorrected, “fishtailed and flipped.” It appeared he had been drinking.

He was unable to present any insurance information. He was asked about the insurance issue and Mikeals snapped at a deputy, ordering him to, “Go figure it out.”

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 2013 in Lake County.

Mikeals was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without motor vehicle insurance. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,250 bond.

In 2020, Mikeals was arrested after setting a pile of clothes on fire in a driveway during a battle with his estranged wife.