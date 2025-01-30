Villager heads to sheriff’s annex to report bad behavior of visiting New Yorker

A Villager headed to the sheriff’s annex to report the bad behavior of a visiting New Yorker.

The woman went to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Annex at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466 on Wednesday afternoon to report that 29-year-old Mariya Marynska had pushed her several times throughout the day. The address of the woman’s home was redacted from the report.

The woman left her home for a bit and when she returned she found the Marynska had destroyed a window blind and shattered a picture frame, according to an arrest report. That’s when the Villager headed for the sheriff’s annex.

When deputies went to the home, they found Marynska was “aggressive and yelling” and refused to cooperate. She “continued resisting, kicking and fighting” until a taser was deployed to bring her under control. Even then, she kicked at a deputy. After she was placed in the back of a patrol car, she “continued kicking the door and screaming.”

The report noted that Marynska “is here visiting from New York and has no residency at the incident location.”

She is facing charges of criminal mischief, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery and resisting arrest with violence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $18,000 bond.