Thursday, January 30, 2025
William R. Arnold Sr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
William R. Arnold Sr.
William R. Arnold Sr.

Billy Arnold, 85, of Bushnell, FL passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2025. He was born April 14, 1939, in Holder, FL to Max and Martha (Howell) Arnold.

Billy worked for the railroad for 40 years & served as the Mayor of Wildwood for a short time. He was a dedicated member of The First Baptist Church of Wildwood where he served as a Deacon for several years.

Billy loved to work! He loved serving others & The Lord. He was the kindest soul you will ever meet. To know Billy is to love him. He was passionately committed to his family. His favorite past times include; but are not limited to; yard work, storytelling, fishing, hunting, and never passed up dessert after supper.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Eric Arnold; daughter, Janice Keen; sisters: Mildred Fort, Abbie Eckhart, Annie Hall, and Ruby Williams.

He was survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Pat Arnold; son, William (Sharon) Arnold, Wendell Arnold and Brian (Vicki) Allen; daughter, Stacy Allen; brother, Don (Sherry) Arnold; sister, Edith “Sugie” (Mitchell) Crabtree; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

On-line condolences and the most up-to-date obituary can be found by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL.

