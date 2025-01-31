Edward DeWane

Edward Wallace DeWane Ed was a resident of The Villages, FL from spring of 2021 through 2025.

He met many new friends here through church, golf, and out and about in the area. He loved to joke around and make people smile. He also had a very close relation to The Lord and shared this with everyone he met and knew. Being a former salesman, whether owning and managing car lots for most of his career, or selling real estate or signing mortgages.

Ed was definitely a people person and could find quick ways to connect and bond. He often met people and chatted for long periods of time, smiling, like they knew one another for years. Ed definitely held an impact on everyone he crossed paths with. May he rest in peace with his Lord and ancestors. We miss you Ed.