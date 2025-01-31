Grand opening set for Crumbl cookie store at Trailwinds Village

Area residents are in for a treat as Crumbl is set to open at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

The grand opening is set for 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the United States, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico.

Owners of the new Crumbl at Trailwinds Village

Paul and Lauren VanOrden moved to Florida in 2013, and met Tyler Strickland shortly after. On a fateful trip to visit loved ones in Utah, Paul fell in love with Crumbl. Paul, Lauren, Tyler, and Paul’s childhood friend Jay Bickmore ultimately decided to take a leap of faith and open their first Crumbl location in Winter Park. The friends now all live in central Florida, and are proud to be opening their eighth Crumbl store

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.