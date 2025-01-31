80.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 31, 2025
type here...

Grand opening set for Crumbl cookie store at Trailwinds Village

By Staff Report
Comments

Area residents are in for a treat as Crumbl is set to open at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

The grand opening is set for 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

The Crumble cookie store is located at Trailwinds Village
The Crumbl cookie store is located at Trailwinds Village

Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the United States, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico.

Owners of the new Crumbl at Trailwinds Village

Paul and Lauren VanOrden moved to Florida in 2013, and met Tyler Strickland shortly after. On a fateful trip to visit loved ones in Utah, Paul fell in love with Crumbl. Paul, Lauren, Tyler, and Paul’s childhood friend Jay Bickmore ultimately decided to take a leap of faith and open their first Crumbl location in Winter Park. The friends now all live in central Florida, and are proud to be opening their eighth Crumbl store

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Speeding New Yorker arrested at entrance to Villages’ execs’ compound

A speeding New Yorker was arrested at the entrance to a gated compound which is home to several executives in The Villages.

Reduce rates for Villagers using fewer amenities

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a suggestion for reducing amenity fees for those residents who are using fewer amenities.

Setting the record straight on Social Security increases

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested Social Security increases make it possible for Villagers to keep up with increases, including increases in amenity fees.

President Trump is right on tariffs

A Village of Poinciana resident says that President Trump’s tariffs, and threats of tariffs, are working. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Loofahs and high prices have dulled the shine of The Villages

A reader contends that loofahs and high prices have dulled the shine of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos