Leo F. Morozko

Leo F. Morozko, 91 passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages on January 16, 2025.

He is survived by his wife Cindy Morozko; his son Leo (Traci) Morozko of Madison, AL; his three daughters: Jennifer (Tom) Shabala of Southport, NC; Amy Wright of The Villages, FL; and Allison Myers of Kings Mountain, NC; his seven grandchildren: Lauren Harris, Alex Collier (Kaitlin), TJ Myers, Joshua Myers, Morgan Morozko, Jake Morozko (Annie), and Nick Gross; and his five great-grandchildren: Austin, Fallon, Flynn, Leo, and Levi.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Anna Morozko and his daughter Lynn Morozko.

His Mass will be celebrated by Father John McCracken at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (Wildwood, FL) on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 11 a.m.