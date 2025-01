To the Editor:

So after a couple of planes full of Colombian illegal immigrant criminals were returned to Colombia, the president of Colombia said no more planes could land. Trump threatened a 30 percent tariff on all Colombian products coming to America. About 30 minutes passed. The president of Colombia then said, “OK they can come back, and you can use our plane and fuel to bring them back.”

More winning!

Mike Junkins

Village of Poinciana