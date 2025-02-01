74.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Bill Burgwald

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Bill Burgwald
Bill Burgwald

Frederick William Burgwald, Jr., 82, of The Villages, Florida, died on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

He grew up in Oakland, Maryland and later moved to Northern Virginia. He received his undergraduate degree from Bridgewater College and received a master’s degree from University of Virginia. Burgwald was a lifelong educator for the Manassas City Schools and was their first hire as a new school system.

He was their Director of the Library and Media Services before retiring to Winchester, Virginia. Bill later relocated to The Villages, Florida, where he enjoyed dancing, playing golf, sport shooting, playing the organ, and riding his segway.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Phibbs Burgwald, in 1999, his father Frederick William Burgwald, Sr., his mother, Pauline Kelly, and his sister, Mary Ann Goldmark.

He is survived by one son, Ted Alexander Burgwald of Lady Lake, daughter-in-law Crystal Mehl Burgwald, and three grandchildren: Dayton Alexander Burgwald, Kennedy Jean Burgwald, and Corbin Taylor Burgwald. Bill is also survived by two sisters, Roberta Brennan of Buffalo, NY, and Donna Munayer of Chantilly, VA.

The family will host a Celebration of Life on Thursday, February 6, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pebble Springs Retirement Community, 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, The Villages, Florida 32162.

