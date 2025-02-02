Herman Escobar

58 F
Sunday, February 2, 2025
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Hernán Escobar, aged 85, passed away on January 27th, 2025, in Lady Lake, Florida.

Hernán Escobar Carmona was born on March 26, 1939 in Medellin, Colombia to Horacio Escobar Mejia and Amalia Carmona Uribe and had 5 siblings of which he was the eldest.

Prior to his immigration to the United States, Hernán had competed in numerous cycling competitions ultimately becoming a champion in Colombia, which led to modeling for various companies. He married his querida (sweetheart), Martha Lucia Jaramillo, on July 22nd, 1967 in Pereira, Colombia and they had 2 handsome sons. Alexander and Edwin.

Hernán is survived by his wife, Martha Lucia, his two sons Alexander (married to Brandy), and Edwin (married to Kristie), + 5 grandchildren (Veronika, Noah, Landon, Xander, and Samantha). He was preceded in death by his father Horacio, mother Amalia, brother Alvaro, and sister Stella.

