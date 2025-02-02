58 F
Mildred C. Linsenbach, 77; of Lady Lake, FL and formally of Norristown, PA , passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 30, 2025, while in hospice care after a brief illness.

Mildred was born on August 29, 1947 in Harrisburg and was the third daughter to the late Carl F. Jr., and Josephine (Swabb) Linsenbach.

She was a graduate of Plymouth-Whitemarsh in Plymouth Meeting, PA. She worked for Abbott Laboratories, and American Independent Insurance. She was also a Past Matron of the Banner Chapter 149, Order of the Eastern Star in Conshohocken, PA. She enjoyed skiing and vacationing in Hawaii and in the Caribbean Islands. She also had a love for white tigers and polar bears.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Judith A Smith.

Surviving is her elder sister; Carol M. Mitchell, of Lady Lake, FL.

Donations may be made the ASPCA in her name.

