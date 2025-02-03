DeSantis calls for repeal of Florida’s Business Rent Tax

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for the repeal of Florida’s Business Rent Tax, a move that could save the state’s businesses $1.6 billion.

The governor on Monday announced his proposals for the 2025-26 budget of $115.6 billion. He is calling it the “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility” Budget.

The National Federation of Independent Business was quick to praise DeSantis’ call for the elimination of the Business Rent Tax.

“Florida’s small businesses applaud Gov. DeSantis’ proposed budget and its focus on fiscal responsibility. Repealing the state’s Business Rent Tax will provide small businesses with much-appreciated tax relief and allow small employers to further invest in their businesses and employees. Small businesses thank Gov. DeSantis for his continued leadership and commitment to Florida’s small business community,” said Bill Herrle, NFIB’s executive director for Florida.

Other highlights of the governor’s budget include: