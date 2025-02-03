66.1 F
Monday, February 3, 2025
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Geri Lynn Andrews, 62, Wildwood, Florida went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2025 at U.F. Health Leesburg Hospital, Leesburg, Florida. Geri was born on July 25, 1962 in Red Bank, New Jersey to her Parents, Ronald Ringwald and Judith (Boyle) Ringwald.

Geri had moved to Wildwood, Florida in 1975 and attended Wildwood High School where she had graduated. She accepted Christ as her savior and attended First Baptist Church of Leesburg, where she was baptized. Geri loved to be outside and liked to work in her yard and with her beautiful plants. She loved spending time on the beach, searching for seashells and flying kites. Geri loved all animals both large and small. Geri loved to be surrounded by her family and especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her “Geeg”.

Geri is survived by her loving husband of 23 years: Perry Phillips of Wildwood, FL; her loving children: Ashley Andrews and her husband Kamron Woods of Fruitland Park, FL and Andy Andrews and his wife Megan of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; seven loving grandchildren: Cason Andrews, Caden Andrews, Emilee Woods, Jacob Woods, Jaxon Woods, Ava Woods and Levi Eland and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Judith Ringwald.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date by the family.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://www.stjude.org in Geri’s loving memory.

