Monday, February 3, 2025
Kenneth A. DeCosmo

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth A. DeCosmo, 81 of Wildwood, Florida, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Born November 27, 1943, in Queens, New York Ken lived a life full of love, laughter, and adventure.

Ken was a proud graduate of New England College, where he studied Marketing, Management, and Economics. Ken made his mark in the private sector and moved on to build his own businesses, like KD Sales and Freddie’s Closet. He was a seasoned salesman, leaving a legacy of hard work, dedication, and passion for connecting with people.

Ken’s vibrant love for life was reflected in his ability to connect with others and his deep devotion to family. He cherished time with his wife of 38 years, Carole, and their children, whether playing cards, attending sports events, or simply being together. A lifelong sports fan, Ken enjoyed golf, car races, and boating, and loved traveling in his motorhome with Carole. The water brought him peace, whether fishing or cruising, and he also valued quiet moments with his dog, Freddie, taking golf cart rides to meet new people and share a friendly chat.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carole, his twin sons, Darren (and wife Lisa) and David (and wife Michelle), Daniel Hughes (and wife Stephanie) and Scott Hughes (and wife Stephanie), Donna Hughes and sister-in-law Sue (and husband David Keen). Ken also leaves behind his adored grandchildren Kaylie, Brittany, Nathan, Meghan, Christopher, Jennifer, Jackson, Taylor, Zachary, Emily, and Aidan, as well as his great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, all of whom he cherished deeply. He was predeceased by his daughter Stacey DeCosmo and son Steven Hughes.

Ken was a man who lived with zest, humor, and an ever-present kindness. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

There will be a Celebration of Life in New Hampshire at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cornerstone Hospice the Villages, FL in Ken’s memory.

