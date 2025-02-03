Steven Merrell Sellars

Steven Merrell Sellars, 68, passed away in Webster, Florida on January 31, 2025.

He was born in Bainbridge, Georgia on August 1, 1956 to Oscar and Mabel Sellars. Steven enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sons; Shane Sellars (Tiffany) of Webster, Florida; Cody Sellars of Floral City, Florida; daughter: Samantha Bryan (Jon) of Tarpon Springs, Florida; grandchildren: Molli, Christine, Harrison, Baby Lucas Sellars, Skylar, Lawrence, Charlotte, and Evangeline; sister: Lulu Ingram of Bainbridge, Georgia; brothers: Dwain Sellars of Bainbridge, Georgia, and Kyle Sellars of Bainbridge, Georgia.

A service will be held at Cox-Ivey Funeral Home in Bainbridge, Georgia. Date and time to be determined.