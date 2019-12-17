Villager with long history of arrests lands back behind bars

A Villager with a long history of arrests has landed back behind bars.

Thomas Edward McVay, 48, of 1404 Azteca Loop, at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday was pulled over while driving a white 2005 Chrysler Sebring on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Buenos Aires Boulevard in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

McVay, who has a long history of arrests in The Villages, admitted to a deputy that he has been classified as a habitual offender.

The deputy confirmed that McVay’s license has been suspended since 2006 and he has been convicted 12 times for driving while license suspended. That includes a 2017 incident in which he was spotted driving a golf cart on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The Rhode Island native was booked on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.