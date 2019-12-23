William David Caruthers, “Mr. C”, 76, of Wildwood, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Mr. Caruthers was born February 20, 1943 in Wildwood to Sammie Parker Caruthers and Essie Mae (Zipperer) Caruthers. He was a retired teacher and farmer and had taught in the Wildwood Middle School and Wildwood High School for 37 years. William was a member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood as well as the Sumter County Retired Educators, the Sumter County Cattlemen Association and honorary member of the FFA. He was also a trustee for the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Betty; sons and their wives, David and Morgan Caruthers of Wildwood and Stephen and Mary Caruthers of Wildwood; grandchildren, Wyatt Caruthers and Adalynn Caruthers; sisters, Delila Gwattney (Wayne) of Wildwood and Becky Partridge of Wildwood; brother, Tom Caruthers (Benachoice) of Wildwood; brother-in-laws, Eddie Young (Shirley) and Neil Young (Marie); 6 nieces and 4 nephews. William was preceded in death by his parents and a twin sister, Mary Glisson.

Visitation will be 9:30 – 11:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 27, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Wildwood. Interment will follow the service in Oak Grove Cemetery, Wildwood. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Williams memory to the First Baptist Church, Building Fund, 402 Oxford St, Wildwood, FL 34785 or www.fbcwildwood.org.