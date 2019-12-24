Vernon Goney, 73, of Lady Lake, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

He was born March 16, 1946 in Jamestown, Tennessee and was raised with 9 siblings. Vernon was heavily regarded as an honest, hardworking, family oriented man. Vernon started his own business, Goney’s Nursery in 1973.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years Linda Goney, his children Billy Wayne, Vernon Ray, and Vickie Sue Goney, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Vernon was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by all.

Family and friends are welcome to attend Vernon’s memorial service at Calvary Baptist Church, Fruitland Park. The viewing will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm and the service will begin at 2:00 pm.