Gov. DeSantis polling better than Trump among Sunshine State voters

Gov. Ron DeSantis is polling better than President Trump among Sunshine State voters.

DeSantis, who is soon to mark his first year in office, recently earned a 65 percent approval rating in a Mason-Dixon poll.

DeSantis, who enjoyed the early and enthusiastic support of President Trump, was able to ride that endorsement to a GOP primary win over Villages-endorsed Adam Putnam and then cruise to victory over Democrat Andrew Gillum.

However, in the same Mason-Dixon poll, Trump earned a 50 percent disapproval rating among Florida voters.

Trump put a huge emphasis on winning Florida during the 2016 presidential race. Trump, who recently changed his residency from New York to Florida, will almost certainly need the Sunshine State in the win column again if he hopes to emerge victorious in his re-election bid in 2020.

DeSantis, who also enjoyed the enthusiastic support of Villagers for Trump, was a frequent visitor to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown during the gubernatorial contest. He was recently in the Village of Fenney to promote strengthening the E-Verify program.