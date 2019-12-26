Man with fake credit card and ID arrested in theft of items at Sam’s Club

A man armed with a fake credit card and identification was arrested in the theft of items at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.

Terrel Samad Taylor, 27, of Tampa, was stopped after loading a flat cart with items and attempting to wheel them out of the store without paying for them at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The items had a total value of $531.66.

When Taylor was stopped by a store employee, he claimed he had paid for the merchandise at the Scan & Go checkout, the report said.

Taylor provided store personnel with a false identification and Visa debit card in the name of James Smith. He also had a false club membership on his phone in the name of James Smith.

The store’s manager attempted to detain Taylor, but he got into a white Ford Fusion. When police arrived on the scene, they found Taylor in the vehicle. He was arrested on charges of theft and credit card fraud and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $2,500.