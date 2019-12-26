Quarters Apartments woman jailed after caught driving on suspended Pennsylvania license

A woman residing in The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended Pennsylvania license.

Kourtney Murray, 25, at 9:10 p.m. on Christmas Day had been driving a silver Honda passenger car with a headlight out when she was pulled over at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Her Florida driver’s license was expired but she claimed that she had a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license. A check revealed that license had been suspended. She was also wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with violating her probation.

Murray was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.