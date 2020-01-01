Villagers will soon be treated to second location of First Watch daytime cafe

Villagers will soon be treated to a second location of First Watch daytime cafe.

The cafe that specializes in breakfast and lunch will soon be opening its doors at Trailwinds Plaza on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

A First Watch cafe opened several years ago at 1568 Bella Cruz Drive at Spanish Plaines Plaza in The Villages and developed a loyal following.

There are already several restaurants at Trailwinds Plaza – a Jersey Mike’s sub shop, Burger King, Wendy’s and Taco Bell – but First Watch ought to kick things up a notch when it opens its doors at the rapidly developing retail center across from Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Breakfast at First Watch is known to include fresh fruit and vegetables, muffins and French Toast, as well as its famed Project Sunrise coffee. Lunch features a variety of salads as well as sandwiches, including the Baja Turkey Burger and the Chicken Salad Melt.

The company boasts that it does not use heat lamps or fryers in the preparation of its meals.

The first First Watch cafe opened in 1983 in California. There are now more than 200 restaurants in 26 states.

The name is a nautical reference to the first shift workers aboard a shift. First Watch’s hours are from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in keeping with that theme.