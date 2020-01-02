How about a thank you for a job well done?

To the Editor:

How about a thank you and shout out to all those people behind the scenes that make our lives here in The Villages possible?

Thank you to the lobby hosts, maintenance workers, gardeners, landscapers, first responders, Community Watch, movie house workers, restaurant staffs, medical staff all over, theater and entertainers, public works, continuing education instructors, exercise and fitness instructors, sports coaches, life coaches, starters and ambassadors, and anyone else I left out

Thank you!

Richard Grossman

Village of Fernandina