Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs will be closed for several months

The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square will be closed for several months.

The original movie theater in The Villages has been shut down for renovations. It has not been announced exactly how long the renovations will take or what they will involve.

A message posted on the movie theater’s marquee states, “The Rialto is now closed for complete renovation.”

Spanish Springs Town Square has seen several major transformations in recent years, including The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center that grew out of the space once known as The Church on the Square, the overhaul of Katie Belle’s and the conversion of the AM-640 WVLG radio studio into a World of Beer restaurant and bar.