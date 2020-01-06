Villager takes on Congresswomen who want Trump tried for ‘war crimes’

To the Editor:

Last week one U.S. contractor was killed and three U.S. soldiers were seriously wounded by Iran-backed terrorists in Iraq crossing a red line prompting, President Trump to respond with the only thing terrorists understand, a “swift and strong response that if you kill Americans, you will be killed.” No apologies, no appeasement – (The Trump Doctrine)!

In contrast, U.S. Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar’s swift and strong response was to call our pPresident a “monster” who should be tried for “war crimes”! Not one word to console the families of the American’s killed or to condemn these atrocities by radical islamic terrorists as most Americans or any decent person would do!

For all these young socialists who skipped history classes – NEWSFLASH – Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a mass murderer, has killed over 600 Americans and crippled three times as many who left alive would go on killing Americans! Iran’s stated goal is to kill Americans who they call the great Satan, and to wipe Israel and its people off the map!

In 10 short months, the American people are going to make a decision. Do they support President Trump and his America First agenda, or do thy support Progressive Socialists who support our enemies?

Daniel Myslakowski

Village of Lake Deaton