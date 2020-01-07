Sumter County completes $500,000 upgrade to street signs in The Villages

The Sumter County Public Works Department has completed a nearly $500,000 four-year sign upgrade in The Villages.

The sign replacements began in Community Development District 1 and have been completed through Community Development District 10.

The improvements included the replacement of decorative signposts to accommodate stacking the road signs for improved visual navigation, according to Sumter County officials.

The street signs were also upgraded to meet the recent guidelines for age-restricted communities changing the appearance of the street names by making the first letter of every word capital with the remaining letters lower case and increasing the font size as well as increased reflectivity.

Commissioner Al Butler, a resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, noted that this roughly $500,000 expenditure “improved safety in the community by making the signs more visible in daylight and at night, which helps both residents and visitors to better navigate our streets.”