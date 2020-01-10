Pedestrian stuck by vehicle in parking lot taken by ambulance to Ocala hospital

A pedestrian who was stuck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in a parking lot in The Villages was taken by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The pedestrian had been walking to his vehicle at 2:56 p.m. in the parking lot of Spanish Plaines Plaza when he was struck by a driver who was backing out of a parking spot, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries, mostly to his hands and knees.

The accident remained under investigation Friday. It was unclear whether the driver would be ticketed.